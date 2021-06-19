ANGOLA, Ind. — Local students graduating from Trine University this spring were: Colt Arthur, Bryan, elementary education/special education; Andrew Baughman, Paulding, software engineering; Colleen Bell, West Unity, biomedical engineering; Logan Deel, Bryan, biology; Robert Deitrick, Paulding, mechanical engineering; Sarah Dyson, Payne, exercise science-pre phsical therapy; Kennedy Kroeckel, Defiance, exercise science-pre physical therapy; Jerry Matthews, Hicksville, health & physical education; Abigail Kuhlman, Napoleon, exercise science-pre physical therapy; Kathryn Riehle, Defiance, chemical engineering; Trista Savage, Bryan, elementary education/special education; Aaron Smith, Deshler, mechanical engineering; and Jordan Winebernner, Montpelier, mechanical engineering.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments