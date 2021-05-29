FINDLAY — The University of Findlay recently recognized students earning degrees for the 2020-21 academic year. Nearly 900 graduates earned doctoral, master's bachelor's or associate degrees for the 2020-21 academic year.
Local students recognized were: Amanda Andres, Bryan; Emily Annesser, Ottawa, summa cum laude; Brian Badenhop, Continental; Kobe Baker, Ney, cum laude; Brett Cordy, Bryan; Kelsie Crites, Ney, magna cum laude; Lynnsey Crouch, Wauseon, summa cum laude; Tyler Ebbeskotte, Ottawa, summa cum laude; Erica Edwards, Kalida, summa cum laude; Valerie Eickhoff, Bryan; Kelsey Gerken, Defiance, magna cum laude.
Meagan Hand, Ottawa, summa cum laude; Lauren Hill, Paulding, magna cum laude; Nicole Horstman, Kalida; Abigail Joy, Deshler; Ryan Kohout, Napoleon; Logan Konst, Ottawa; Jonda Krontz, Bryan; Gabrielle Lamb, Defiance; Kayla Leatherman, Ottawa; Jeremy Lerma, Archbold; Ethan Linder, Paulding; Katelyn Meyer, Defiance, summa cum laude; Triston Novak, McClure, magna cum laude; Quentin Peffley, Hicksville; Christopher Podrask, Ottawa; Grant Recker, Ottawa; Anna Ritchey-Moore, Bryan.
Seth Saylor, Payne, cum laude; Alex Schroeder, Ottawa; Brady Stabler, Payne, summa cum laude; Cameron Strahley, Paulding; Joseph Tanner, Hamler; Devon Warnecke, Ottawa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.