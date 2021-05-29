FINDLAY — The University of Findlay recently recognized students earning degrees for the 2020-21 academic year. Nearly 900 graduates earned doctoral, master's bachelor's or associate degrees for the 2020-21 academic year.

Local students recognized were: Amanda Andres, Bryan; Emily Annesser, Ottawa, summa cum laude; Brian Badenhop, Continental; Kobe Baker, Ney, cum laude; Brett Cordy, Bryan; Kelsie Crites, Ney, magna cum laude; Lynnsey Crouch, Wauseon, summa cum laude; Tyler Ebbeskotte, Ottawa, summa cum laude; Erica Edwards, Kalida, summa cum laude; Valerie Eickhoff, Bryan; Kelsey Gerken, Defiance, magna cum laude.

Meagan Hand, Ottawa, summa cum laude; Lauren Hill, Paulding, magna cum laude; Nicole Horstman, Kalida; Abigail Joy, Deshler; Ryan Kohout, Napoleon; Logan Konst, Ottawa; Jonda Krontz, Bryan; Gabrielle Lamb, Defiance; Kayla Leatherman, Ottawa; Jeremy Lerma, Archbold; Ethan Linder, Paulding; Katelyn Meyer, Defiance, summa cum laude; Triston Novak, McClure, magna cum laude; Quentin Peffley, Hicksville; Christopher Podrask, Ottawa; Grant Recker, Ottawa; Anna Ritchey-Moore, Bryan.

Seth Saylor, Payne, cum laude; Alex Schroeder, Ottawa; Brady Stabler, Payne, summa cum laude; Cameron Strahley, Paulding; Joseph Tanner, Hamler; Devon Warnecke, Ottawa.

