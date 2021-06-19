CEDARVILLE — Two local students were among those earning their degrees during recent Cedarville University commencement ceremonies. Ava Hoops of Wauseon earned her bachelor's degree in special education-intervention specialist, and McKaylalynn Bauer of Sherwood received her bachelor's in nursing.
