YOUNGSTOWN — Two local students were among 1,400 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University's spring commencement.

Among those earning degrees were: Alexandra Ballow, Deshler, with a bachelor of science in mathematics and a certificate in data analytics; and Dominic Schroeder, Continental, with a bachelor of science in biological sciences, BaccMed track.

