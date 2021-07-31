ADA — Several area students were awarded degrees from Ohio Northern University during the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies.

Area graduates included: Courtney Lawson, Defiance, BS in business administration; Chyanne Retcher, Ney, BS; Austin Buchholz, Holgate, juris doctor; Quin Creager, McClure, BS in mechanical engineering; Preston Johanns, Paulding, BS in nursing; Jarrett Sitton, Paulding, BS in nursing; and Lauren Chaney, Bryan, Doctor of Pharmacy.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments