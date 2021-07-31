ADA — Several area students were awarded degrees from Ohio Northern University during the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies.
Area graduates included: Courtney Lawson, Defiance, BS in business administration; Chyanne Retcher, Ney, BS; Austin Buchholz, Holgate, juris doctor; Quin Creager, McClure, BS in mechanical engineering; Preston Johanns, Paulding, BS in nursing; Jarrett Sitton, Paulding, BS in nursing; and Lauren Chaney, Bryan, Doctor of Pharmacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.