TIFFIN — Several area students were among the more than 260 students receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees during May 16 commencement at Heidelberg University.

Those local students include:

• Ethan Gallant, Defiance, bachelor's in communications.

• Rachel Gerken, Defiance, bachelor's in education, magna cum laude.

• Jakob Hogrefe, Liberty Center, bachelor's in accounting.

• Alexander Gerken, Napoleon, bachelor's in business administration.

