BLUFFTON — Several area students earned their college degrees recently from Bluffton University.

Among recent graduates are: Brianna Baker, Defiance, mathematics; Jamie Huber, Defiance, organizational management; Bishop Roberson, Defiance, exercise science; Mikayla Tressler, Defiance, early childhood education; Kyle Evans, Napoleon, accounting; and Kimberly Mosier, Bryan, accounting.

