Sign language club
ASHLAND — Several area students participated in the American Sign Language club at Ashland University during the 2019-20 school year.
Local students included: Becca Johanns of rural Paulding, a 2017 graduate of Antwerp High School; Jennifer Stahl of Grover Hill, a 2019 graduate of Paulding High School; and Ross Wenzinger of Deshler.
