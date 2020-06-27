Sign language club

ASHLAND — Several area students participated in the American Sign Language club at Ashland University during the 2019-20 school year.

Local students included: Becca Johanns of rural Paulding, a 2017 graduate of Antwerp High School; Jennifer Stahl of Grover Hill, a 2019 graduate of Paulding High School; and Ross Wenzinger of Deshler.

