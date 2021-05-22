HARRISONBURG, Virg. — Eastern Mennonite University hosted the 2021 Commencement ceremony earlier this month. The university awarded 351 total degrees, including 209 undergraduate degrees, 104 master's degrees, 37 graduate certificates, and one doctorate.
Among the graduates were two students from Archbold: Elizabeth Miller graduated with a BA in Spanish language & hispanic studies, Summa Cum Laude; and Aaron Zimmerman graduated with a BS in engineering .
