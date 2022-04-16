Eighth-grade
Principal’s list (4.0)
Green-Bacha, Ryleah
Howard, Kaeleigh
Kolodziejczyk, Taryn
McDougle, Tyler
Roth, Stone
Stoner, Calleigh
Tammarine, Braedyn
Honor roll (3.4-3.99)
Chamberlain, Gabriel
Clapp, Gabriel
Conrad, Gabrielle
Culler, Hannah
Fausnight, Aletha
Fonseca, Karla
Foster, Madison
Garretson, Heidi
Grabarczyk, Adalyn
Keene, Annaliese
Knapp, Carson
Light, Braxton
Like, Mason
McGilvery, McKenzie
McMaster, Elliot
Meyer, Johnathon
Myers, Marleigh
Navarre, Lucas
Oelkrug, John-Thomas
Ordway, Carly
Orth, Isaac
Overmier, Mylee
Pettrey, Tristen
Pinson, Kylie
Rentz, Abigail
Rohrs, Tyler
Shadday, Halle
Shultz, Cole
Smith, Mason
Sonnenberg, Kaden
Spangler, Hunter
Szabo, Dakota
Tallent, Emma
Walker, Max
Wilhelm, Wesley
Merit list (3.0-3.3)
Dean, Ayden
DeWit, Kamden
Fausnight, Justin
Grubaugh, Tristan
Hall, Andrew
Imhoof, Austin
Jensen, Mark
Minnich, David
Mohler, Thomas
Readshaw, Caden
Shanks, Chase
Wyrembek, Thaddeus
Zeiter, Jackson
Seventh-grade
Principal’s list (4.0)
Atkinson, Hope
Bailey, James
Barrett, Baxter
Bauman, Cole
Huber, Natalie
Lawniczak, Jaxton
Miller, Addie
Naveau, Addison
Requena, Jose
Strayer, Colbie
Honor roll (3.4-3.99)
Bailey, Skylar
Baughman, Liberty
Bayer, Daine
Bowser, Jackson
Brandeberry, Grace
Case, Lillian Elizabeth
Chapa, Brady
Cordes, Nolan
Damman, Xander
Dennis, Brady
Dilbone, Loella
Drewes, Alexis
Espinoza, Lyndie
Flory, Treycen
Foster, Adam
Fuller, Mackenzie
Furko, Jada
Gebers, Owen
Genson, Isabelle
Gray, Ethan
Hill, Caden
Hill, Jayda
Howard, Lilly
Kern, Kalan
Kruse, Todd
Lee, Justin
Maynhart, Avery
Miller, Jacob
Mohler, Chloe
Naveau, Peyton
Nitz, Jacob
Pieracini, Tate
Puente, Mya
Roth, Audriana
Sattler, Madelyn
Soto, Karleigh
Spade, Levi
Szczepanski, Andrew
Tallent, Mason
Terry, Emma
Westhoven, Kaylie
White, Paige
Wymer, Kellen
Zeiter, Aubree
Merit list (3.0-3.3)
Badenhop, Brady
Baumbarger, Kendall
Clark, Dawson
Croninger, Gregory
Hannum, Olivia
Jones, Jack
King, Tyler
McDonald, Chance
Morey, Ashley
Morrison, Abigail
Oyer, Maddox
Perry, Max
Stevens, Jeremiah
Westrick, Collin
Wyckhouse, Brody Micael
