ALLIANCE — University of Mount Union students were acknowledged at the recent Senior Recognition and Honors Convocation, held virtually on the school’s website and social media channels.
Kollin Klingler, Bryan, was awarded the Cecil T. and Marian H. Stewart Award and membership in the National Music Honorary Society at the convocation.
Each year the convocation honors graduating seniors and underclass students who have excelled academically, displayed excellent leadership skills and shown dedication to the university and community through outstanding community service initiatives.
On April 10, Klingler, a tenor, participated in a master class with Eduardo Valdes, former principal tenor at the Metropolitan Opera and Mount Union alumnus.
The event consisted of 10 vocal students performing and working with Valdes in front of a distanced live audience. Each student was able to sing with hime for 25-30 minutes at a time. Klingler performed the piece “Non t’amo piu.”
