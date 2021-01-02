ALLIANCE — The University of Mount Union has announced that Kollin Klingler, Bryan, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

Klingler was one of 638 students named to the dean’s list. To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade-point average of 3.55 or better with no letter grade below a B.

