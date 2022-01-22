ALLIANCE — The University of Mount Union has announced that Kollin Klingler, of Bryan, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.55 or better with no letter grade below a B.

