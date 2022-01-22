ALLIANCE — The University of Mount Union has announced that Kollin Klingler, of Bryan, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.55 or better with no letter grade below a B.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.