ATHENS — Katherine Keber, a Tinora High School graduate, was recently honored with scholarships at Ohio University. The junior at OU is majoring in journalism strategic communication with minors in both history and classics and religious studies.
Keber received the Octa J. Kincade Latin Scholarship from the Classics and Religious Studies department and the Margaret McKechnie Scholarship from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.
Keber is also active in several campus groups and organizations, including: Public Relations Student Society of America incoming vice president of visual communication; Student Alumni Board incoming vice president of communications; and Bobcathon outgoing director of campus outreach.
