LIMA — Lauren Horst, of Archbold, and Sarah Klausing, of Cloverdale, have been named to the Rhodes State College dean’s list for the summer 2021 semester. To be eligible for the full-time student dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.5 gpa or higher.
