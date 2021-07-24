ELMHURST, Ill. — Hannah Horn, of Defiance, was among more than 900 students named to Elmhurst University’s spring 2021 dean’s list. The Elmhurst dean’s list is composed of students who attained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher (out of a possible 4.0) for the semester.
