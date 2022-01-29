Seventh-grade
4.00
Anna Bower
Lilah Gray
Grady Hoffer
Addilyn Huber
Sylee Leaders
Payten Stribling
3.50-3.99
Sarah Bok
Nancy Brown
Amya Cavazos
Makaylah Giesige
Zavier Nagel
Alexander Rupright
Avery Vance
Corinne Vance
Gage Walters
3.00-3.49
Adrian Bailey
Zack Boecker
Jessika Delgado
Haylie East
Jaxson Faber
Mateo Herndon
Lyndee Palte
Vincent Peck
Elias Salaz III
Kaylee Thacker
Dawson Tijerina
Matthew Verhoff
Ellieana Wilhelm
Eighth-grade
4.0
Aiden Izor
Graysen Jones
Braylon Leaders
Wyatt Meyer
Luke Parsons
Maddox Pennington
Ryli Rohrs
Carter Schwiebert
3.50-3.99
Jilian Eis
Hannah Fritz
Kaiden Giesige
Jaxson Gray
Elizabeth Orozco
Owen Resendez
Tatum Stollings
Aiden Wagner
Alexis Wallace
3.00-3.49
Holden Hartman
Austin Medina
Bailey Thacker
Reese Wilhelm
