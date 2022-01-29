Seventh-grade

4.00

Anna Bower

Lilah Gray

Grady Hoffer

Addilyn Huber

Sylee Leaders

Payten Stribling

3.50-3.99

Sarah Bok

Nancy Brown

Amya Cavazos

Makaylah Giesige

Zavier Nagel

Alexander Rupright

Avery Vance

Corinne Vance

Gage Walters

3.00-3.49

Adrian Bailey

Zack Boecker

Jessika Delgado

Haylie East

Jaxson Faber

Mateo Herndon

Lyndee Palte

Vincent Peck

Elias Salaz III

Kaylee Thacker

Dawson Tijerina

Matthew Verhoff

Ellieana Wilhelm

Eighth-grade

4.0

Aiden Izor

Graysen Jones

Braylon Leaders

Wyatt Meyer

Luke Parsons

Maddox Pennington

Ryli Rohrs

Carter Schwiebert

3.50-3.99

Jilian Eis

Hannah Fritz

Kaiden Giesige

Jaxson Gray

Elizabeth Orozco

Owen Resendez

Tatum Stollings

Aiden Wagner

Alexis Wallace

3.00-3.49

Holden Hartman

Austin Medina

Bailey Thacker

Reese Wilhelm

