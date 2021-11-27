Holgate Middle School

Seventh-grade

4.0

Anna Bower

Jaxson Faber

Lilah Gray

Grady Hoffer

Addilyn Huber

Sylee Leaders

Gage Walters

3.50-3.99

Zack Boecker

Sarah Bok

Amya Cavazos

Makaylah Giesige

Mateo Herndon

Alexander Rupright

Payten Stribling

Kaylee Thacker

Corinne Vance

3.00-3.49

Nancy Brown

Jessika Delgado

Haylie East

Zavier Nagel

Lyndee Palte

Izak Payne

Austin Ramos

Elias Salaz III

Dawson Tijerina

Avery Vance

Matthew Verhoff

Ellieana Wilhelm

Eighth-grade

4.0

Hannah Fritz

Aiden Izor

Graysen Jones

Elizabeth Orozco

Luke Parsons

Maddox Pennington

Carter Schwiebert

3.50-3.99

Kaiden Giesige

Jaxson Gray

Braylon Leaders

Austin Medina

Wyatt Meyer

Ryli Rohrs

Tatum Stollings

Aiden Wagner

3.00-3.49

Chance Ashbaugh

Damien Briner

Jilian Eis

Holden Hartman

Mason McDougle

Owen Resendez

Alexis Wallace

