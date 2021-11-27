Holgate Middle School
Seventh-grade
4.0
Anna Bower
Jaxson Faber
Lilah Gray
Grady Hoffer
Addilyn Huber
Sylee Leaders
Gage Walters
3.50-3.99
Zack Boecker
Sarah Bok
Amya Cavazos
Makaylah Giesige
Mateo Herndon
Alexander Rupright
Payten Stribling
Kaylee Thacker
Corinne Vance
3.00-3.49
Nancy Brown
Jessika Delgado
Haylie East
Zavier Nagel
Lyndee Palte
Izak Payne
Austin Ramos
Elias Salaz III
Dawson Tijerina
Avery Vance
Matthew Verhoff
Ellieana Wilhelm
Eighth-grade
4.0
Hannah Fritz
Aiden Izor
Graysen Jones
Elizabeth Orozco
Luke Parsons
Maddox Pennington
Carter Schwiebert
3.50-3.99
Kaiden Giesige
Jaxson Gray
Braylon Leaders
Austin Medina
Wyatt Meyer
Ryli Rohrs
Tatum Stollings
Aiden Wagner
3.00-3.49
Chance Ashbaugh
Damien Briner
Jilian Eis
Holden Hartman
Mason McDougle
Owen Resendez
Alexis Wallace
