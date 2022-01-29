Freshmen

4.0

Isabelle Blaker

McKenzie Boyd

Hannah East

Kayne Walters

3.50-3.99

Ruth Bok

Jordyn Hoellrich

Liobarda Cristol Ibarra

Luke Jordan

Israel Resendez

Ethan Showalter

Mya Tijerina

3.00-3.49

Alexavier Alvarez

Jerett Engle

Sophia Herndon

Tyja Jones

Harmony Marshall

Nathan Miller

Jacob Plotts

Malakai Scott

Damon Strohpaul

Gavin Westrick

Markee Wilhelm

Parker Witte

Sophomores

4.0

Kaylynn Ashbaugh

Miriam Bower

Abigail Brown

Hannah Swary

3.50-3.99

Kaelie Hagerman

Kylee Harris

Logan Miller

Mason Parsons

Aubrey Pennington

Jacob Schwartzengraber

3.00-3.49

Elijah Babel

Ezekiel Belmares

Honesty Davis

Evan Dopp

Grayc Hagerman

Cade Mansfield

Caleb Maples

Shannon Schulte

Allyssa Wagner

Jonah Wenzinger

Juniors

4.00

Olivia Blaker

Haley Decker

Kaysha Ratliff

Julissa Solano

Jackson Westrick

Elisabeth Willett

3.50-3.99

Jordyn Altman

Arielle Bernal

Madison Clark

Trenton Engle

Ethan Fritz

Tyler Fuller

Haylee Hartman

Raegan Hoellrich

Avery Kurtz

Owen Leaders

Cameron Maples

Kylee Pontious

Lexa Schuller

Hayden Stephey

3.00-3.49

Micah Bok

Jolynn Eis

Kianna Garza

Connor Haase

Abrahm Kelly

Jayde Mullett

Gabriel Salaz

Paisley Wilhelm

Seniors

4.00

Richard Bower

Addison Casillas

Annissah Franz

Briannea Grime

Kathleen Hernandez

Jason Jordan

Faith Kuhlman

3.50-3.99

Emma Ashbaugh

Eva Belmares

Sylas Cash

Glenn Davis

Justine Eis

Douglas Nienberg

Ethan Parsons

Aniles Schuller

Therese Taylor

Robert Thacker

Dalton Thome

Levi Zachrich

3.00-3.49

Jaylin Baldridge

Brodi Burgel

Hunter Gerschutz

Alexandra McGregor

Carissa Meyer

Collin Schulte

RayLee Zimmerman

