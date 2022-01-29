Freshmen
4.0
Isabelle Blaker
McKenzie Boyd
Hannah East
Kayne Walters
3.50-3.99
Ruth Bok
Jordyn Hoellrich
Liobarda Cristol Ibarra
Luke Jordan
Israel Resendez
Ethan Showalter
Mya Tijerina
3.00-3.49
Alexavier Alvarez
Jerett Engle
Sophia Herndon
Tyja Jones
Harmony Marshall
Nathan Miller
Jacob Plotts
Malakai Scott
Damon Strohpaul
Gavin Westrick
Markee Wilhelm
Parker Witte
Sophomores
4.0
Kaylynn Ashbaugh
Miriam Bower
Abigail Brown
Hannah Swary
3.50-3.99
Kaelie Hagerman
Kylee Harris
Logan Miller
Mason Parsons
Aubrey Pennington
Jacob Schwartzengraber
3.00-3.49
Elijah Babel
Ezekiel Belmares
Honesty Davis
Evan Dopp
Grayc Hagerman
Cade Mansfield
Caleb Maples
Shannon Schulte
Allyssa Wagner
Jonah Wenzinger
Juniors
4.00
Olivia Blaker
Haley Decker
Kaysha Ratliff
Julissa Solano
Jackson Westrick
Elisabeth Willett
3.50-3.99
Jordyn Altman
Arielle Bernal
Madison Clark
Trenton Engle
Ethan Fritz
Tyler Fuller
Haylee Hartman
Raegan Hoellrich
Avery Kurtz
Owen Leaders
Cameron Maples
Kylee Pontious
Lexa Schuller
Hayden Stephey
3.00-3.49
Micah Bok
Jolynn Eis
Kianna Garza
Connor Haase
Abrahm Kelly
Jayde Mullett
Gabriel Salaz
Paisley Wilhelm
Seniors
4.00
Richard Bower
Addison Casillas
Annissah Franz
Briannea Grime
Kathleen Hernandez
Jason Jordan
Faith Kuhlman
3.50-3.99
Emma Ashbaugh
Eva Belmares
Sylas Cash
Glenn Davis
Justine Eis
Douglas Nienberg
Ethan Parsons
Aniles Schuller
Therese Taylor
Robert Thacker
Dalton Thome
Levi Zachrich
3.00-3.49
Jaylin Baldridge
Brodi Burgel
Hunter Gerschutz
Alexandra McGregor
Carissa Meyer
Collin Schulte
RayLee Zimmerman
