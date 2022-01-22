ADA — Ohio Northern University has announced that Max Hoffman, of Defiance, has been name to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for this honor, a student have achieved a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with at least 12 graded semester hours of course work. A student in the T.J. Smull College of Engineering, Hoffman achieved a 3.8 GPA for the semester.

