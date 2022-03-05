ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jacob Highfield of Napoleon was named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2021 semester. Full time undergraduate students are eligible for dean's list if their term GPA is greater than 3.4 and they completed at least 12 credit hours.
