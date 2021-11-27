Hicksville Middle School
Seventh-grade
Baird, McKenna
Doctor, Liberty
Franklin, Alexander
Garcia, Marelly
Gibbs, Mariah
Hedge, Madalyn
Karacson, Charles
Luevano-Araiza, Charlie
Pascute, Lilah
Rogers, Angel
Salinas, Merik
Sanders, Braylon
Saunders, Anna
Sharp, Carlee
Trzynka, Zane
Vance, Jordys
Wagner, Alli
Walters, Alexander
Yoder, Gideon
Zeedyk, Brooklyn
Eighth-grade
Adams, Kennedy
Adams, Kolton
Demland, Emily
Doctor, Ailsa
Eicher, Luke
Evans, Joshua
Gillespie, Jasamine
Greenwalt, Destiny
Hancock, Colton
Harter, Elijah
Johnson, Brock
Keeley, Aleyah
Lawrence, Elijah
Layne, Paige
McAlexander, Evangelynn
Osterman, Emma
Price, Jaylynn
Rice, McKenna
Ridgway, Hannah
Sanders, Addison
Sarchet, Natalee
Scott-Campbell, Aiden
Slattery, Taylor
Taylor, Benton
Tribble, Brody
Van Curen, Isabella
Zartman, London
Zeedyk, Cross
