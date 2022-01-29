Seventh-grade

Baird, McKenna*

Bourgeois, Jack

Bowman, Kayla

Brown, Kelsi

Caley, Raegan

Campbell, Noah

Doctor, Liberty*

Franklin, Alexander*

Garcia, Marelly*

Gibbs, Mariah*

Hedge, Madalyn*

Inkrott, Mika

Karacson, Charles

Luevano-Araiza, Charlie*

Martin, Charles

Meade, Grace

Pascute, Lilah

Rogers, Angel

Salinas, Merik

Sanders, Braylon*

Saunders, Anna*

Sharp, Carlee

Sholl, Josie

Smith, Quintyn

Switzer, Kayden

Thompson, Alexandria

Trzynka, Zane*

Van Horn, Vincent

Vance, Jordys

Wagner, Alli

Wonderly, Aiden

Yoder, Gideon*

Zeedyk, Brooklyn*

Eighth-grade

Adams, Kolton*

Crites, Karson

Demland, Emily

Doctor, Ailsa

Eicher, Luke*

Gillespie, Jasamine

Graves, Corbin

Greene, Tyler

Greenwalt, Destiny

Hancock, Colton

Johnson, Brock

Keeley, Aleyah*

Lawrence, Elijah

Layne, Paige

Lewis, Nicholas*

McAlexander, Evangelynn

Osterman, Emma*

Rice, McKenna

Ridgway, Hannah

Sanders, Addison

Sarchet, Natalee*

Scott-Campbell, Aiden*

Scott, Andrew

Slattery, Taylor*

Tribble, Brody*

Turnbull, Garrett

Van Curen, Isabella

Vetter, Trenton

Zartman, London*

Zeedyk, Cross

* Denotes all A’s

