Seventh-grade
Baird, McKenna*
Bourgeois, Jack
Bowman, Kayla
Brown, Kelsi
Caley, Raegan
Campbell, Noah
Doctor, Liberty*
Franklin, Alexander*
Garcia, Marelly*
Gibbs, Mariah*
Hedge, Madalyn*
Inkrott, Mika
Karacson, Charles
Luevano-Araiza, Charlie*
Martin, Charles
Meade, Grace
Pascute, Lilah
Rogers, Angel
Salinas, Merik
Sanders, Braylon*
Saunders, Anna*
Sharp, Carlee
Sholl, Josie
Smith, Quintyn
Switzer, Kayden
Thompson, Alexandria
Trzynka, Zane*
Van Horn, Vincent
Vance, Jordys
Wagner, Alli
Wonderly, Aiden
Yoder, Gideon*
Zeedyk, Brooklyn*
Eighth-grade
Adams, Kolton*
Crites, Karson
Demland, Emily
Doctor, Ailsa
Eicher, Luke*
Gillespie, Jasamine
Graves, Corbin
Greene, Tyler
Greenwalt, Destiny
Hancock, Colton
Johnson, Brock
Keeley, Aleyah*
Lawrence, Elijah
Layne, Paige
Lewis, Nicholas*
McAlexander, Evangelynn
Osterman, Emma*
Rice, McKenna
Ridgway, Hannah
Sanders, Addison
Sarchet, Natalee*
Scott-Campbell, Aiden*
Scott, Andrew
Slattery, Taylor*
Tribble, Brody*
Turnbull, Garrett
Van Curen, Isabella
Vetter, Trenton
Zartman, London*
Zeedyk, Cross
* Denotes all A’s
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.