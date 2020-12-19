MARIETTA — Ashton Helmke of Defiance, a graduate of Tinora High School, has been named to the Dean's High Honors list for the Fall 2020 semester at Marietta College. She is majoring in graphic design. To earn this honor, a full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours must achieve a grade point average of 3.75 or better.
