PAULDING — The Dianne Cooper – Bobcat Community Award scholarship is given annually to an Oakwood Elementary student and Paulding High School graduate residing in the Oakwood boundaries. The recipient is also an excellent role model in the classroom.

This year’s recipient of the Dianne Cooper scholarship is Hailey Hartzell, the daughter of Sanda and (late) Michael Hartzell. Hartzel has been playing golf on the Paulding boy’s golf team since sixth grade, is a member of the National Honor Society and a section leader in the PHS marching band. Hailey also enjoys volunteering with the Hugh O’Brian leadership committee and likes spending time with friends and family.

Hartzell plans to attend Ohio Northern University, Ada, to major in Pre-Med.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments