PAULDING — The Dianne Cooper – Bobcat Community Award scholarship is given annually to an Oakwood Elementary student and Paulding High School graduate residing in the Oakwood boundaries. The recipient is also an excellent role model in the classroom.
This year’s recipient of the Dianne Cooper scholarship is Hailey Hartzell, the daughter of Sanda and (late) Michael Hartzell. Hartzel has been playing golf on the Paulding boy’s golf team since sixth grade, is a member of the National Honor Society and a section leader in the PHS marching band. Hailey also enjoys volunteering with the Hugh O’Brian leadership committee and likes spending time with friends and family.
Hartzell plans to attend Ohio Northern University, Ada, to major in Pre-Med.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.