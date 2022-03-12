FINDLAY — Jessica French, Wauseon, will perform in “At the Dance Hall,” the University of Findlay Jazz Ensemble’s spring condert at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Winebrenner Building. The performance will include traditional jazz and contemporary music. Tickets are free, but required, and are available at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts box office at 200 W. Main Cross St., via the MCPA website, or calling 419-423-2787.
