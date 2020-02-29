HARRISONBURG, Va. — Four students from the area were recognized on the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Eastern Mennonite University. To qualify, students must achieve a GPA of at least 3.5 with no withdrawn, incomplete or failing grades for 12 semester hours.
Local students honored include: Melissa Kinkaid, Elizabeth Miller and Jacob Myers, Archbold; and Claire Waidelich, Wauseon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.