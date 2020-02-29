HARRISONBURG, Va. — Four students from the area were recognized on the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Eastern Mennonite University. To qualify, students must achieve a GPA of at least 3.5 with no withdrawn, incomplete or failing grades for 12 semester hours.

Local students honored include: Melissa Kinkaid, Elizabeth Miller and Jacob Myers, Archbold; and Claire Waidelich, Wauseon.

Load comments