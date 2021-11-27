Fairview Middle School

Eighth-grade

All A’s

Ankney, Timothy

Arend, Elijah

Brady, Jackson

Clemens, Landon

Ford, Drew

Grinnell-Dennis, Drayden

Kauffman, Kenna

Mansel-Pleydell, Kateri

Panico, Levi

Singer, Ayla

Smith, James

Speiser, Owen

Woodring, Kalvin

All A-B

Berger, Xander

Birr, Jesse

Bodi, Jeya

Brubaker, Asia

Colbart, Elias

Craft, Audrey

Elson, Abrianna

Garcia, Alex

Guisinger, Leland

Hammer, Aubrey

Hetrick, Madison

Hill, Amya

Keil, Elizabeth

Long, Abilene

Manis, Daniel

Martinez, Marcus

Mavis, Isabel

Merritt, Paige

Renollet, Anthony

Schindler, Riley

Spangler, Adam

Spangler, Althea

Speiser, Paul

Willitzer, Savanna

Zeedyk, William

Seventh-grade

All A’s

Adkins, Madison

Becker, Autumn

Casterline, Avery

Collins, Erica

Coolman, Samantha

Fisher, Matthew

Garza, Gavin

Grant, Barrett

Guerrero-Bok, Trinity

Guilford, Ethan

Hull, Leviah

Mavis, Samantha

Mosier, Logan

Neilson, Malaki

Olinger, Logan

Panico, Chloe

Peck, Edreanne

Perez, Amaya

Poper, Macy

Rabe, Lillian

Retcher, Marissa

Reyes, Nalani

Smith, Rhys

Spencer, Connor

Whitaker, Camryn

Wood, Brooke-lynn

Zeedyk, Adalyn

All A-B

Beam, Kaylee

Bittinger, Alexis

Bok, Hayden

Bok, Renee

Cline, Nikolas

Cooper, Jersey

Graber, Austin

Guzman, Kevin

Henderson, Garver

Hussey, Ebbony

Judd, Taylor

Klender, Dylan

Laguna, Selenia

Martinez, Belia

McAdams, Kayla

Meade, Gavin

Meade, Tristan

Mullins, Gage

Newman, Carson

Osbun, Nevaeh

Pettit, Leah

Phillips, Chase

Rabe, Kaleb

Radel, Gregory

Ritter, Teagin

Rock, Adam

Schindler, Kaylin

Vogelsong, Liberty

Waite, Kyle

Weed, Izaiah

Wiseman, Shiann

Woodring, Brett

