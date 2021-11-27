Fairview Middle School
Eighth-grade
All A’s
Ankney, Timothy
Arend, Elijah
Brady, Jackson
Clemens, Landon
Ford, Drew
Grinnell-Dennis, Drayden
Kauffman, Kenna
Mansel-Pleydell, Kateri
Panico, Levi
Singer, Ayla
Smith, James
Speiser, Owen
Woodring, Kalvin
All A-B
Berger, Xander
Birr, Jesse
Bodi, Jeya
Brubaker, Asia
Colbart, Elias
Craft, Audrey
Elson, Abrianna
Garcia, Alex
Guisinger, Leland
Hammer, Aubrey
Hetrick, Madison
Hill, Amya
Keil, Elizabeth
Long, Abilene
Manis, Daniel
Martinez, Marcus
Mavis, Isabel
Merritt, Paige
Renollet, Anthony
Schindler, Riley
Spangler, Adam
Spangler, Althea
Speiser, Paul
Willitzer, Savanna
Zeedyk, William
Seventh-grade
All A’s
Adkins, Madison
Becker, Autumn
Casterline, Avery
Collins, Erica
Coolman, Samantha
Fisher, Matthew
Garza, Gavin
Grant, Barrett
Guerrero-Bok, Trinity
Guilford, Ethan
Hull, Leviah
Mavis, Samantha
Mosier, Logan
Neilson, Malaki
Olinger, Logan
Panico, Chloe
Peck, Edreanne
Perez, Amaya
Poper, Macy
Rabe, Lillian
Retcher, Marissa
Reyes, Nalani
Smith, Rhys
Spencer, Connor
Whitaker, Camryn
Wood, Brooke-lynn
Zeedyk, Adalyn
All A-B
Beam, Kaylee
Bittinger, Alexis
Bok, Hayden
Bok, Renee
Cline, Nikolas
Cooper, Jersey
Graber, Austin
Guzman, Kevin
Henderson, Garver
Hussey, Ebbony
Judd, Taylor
Klender, Dylan
Laguna, Selenia
Martinez, Belia
McAdams, Kayla
Meade, Gavin
Meade, Tristan
Mullins, Gage
Newman, Carson
Osbun, Nevaeh
Pettit, Leah
Phillips, Chase
Rabe, Kaleb
Radel, Gregory
Ritter, Teagin
Rock, Adam
Schindler, Kaylin
Vogelsong, Liberty
Waite, Kyle
Weed, Izaiah
Wiseman, Shiann
Woodring, Brett
