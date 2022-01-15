HARRISONBURG, Virg. — Eastern Mennonite University here has announced that Jake Myers and Levi Myers of Archbold, hve been named to the dean's list for the Fall 2021 semester. The dean's list consists of degree-seeking students who achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75, with no W, I, of F grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.

