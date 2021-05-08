BLUFFTON — Emily Dyson, Payne, was recently named to the Bluffton University’s President’s Ambassador Program.
Starting in the 2021-22 academic year, Bluffton will launch the President’s Ambassador Program, a group of high-achieving students who will assist in recruiting prospective students, welcome and greet guests to campus, and engage with alumni and donors.
Dyson, a sophomore exercise science major, is also a softball student-athlete, a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, Marbeck Center Board. She is also a student photographer and videographer for the Bluffton University public relations office.
“I chose Bluffton University because of its beautiful campus, friendly students, faculty and staff, and the community was different than any other schools I visited,” said Dyson. “I’m excited to share with prospective students about Bluffton’s unique opportunities and welcoming campus community.”
