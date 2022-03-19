Chloe Schroeder of Ottawa was named the recipient of the 2022 Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) award.
The goal of the YWPA award program is to encourage young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing a young women’s commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the empowerment of women.
Applicants are asked to reflect on their voluntary commitment to their school and their community and the problems limiting the empowerment of women in their own country and worldwide. The YWPA program looks to the young women of today for the leaders of tomorrow.
Schroeder was named the 2022 YWPA recipient because of her leadership, involvement in her community and her extracurricular activities. Schroeder intends to pursue a major in Health Sciences and to eventually be a physical therapist. She believes women should take measures to realize a more equitable distribution of power between the sexes in government and in all leadership positions.
Applications for the 2023 Zonta YWPA will be available August 2022 at zonta.org/YWPAAward. Applicants aged 16-19 on April each year, studying at a secondary school, college or university in a Zonta district/region, or who are studying elsewhere but are citizens of a Zonta country at the time of application, are eligible to apply. The application process must start with a Zonta club and applicants may use the club Locator to find the nearest Zonta club. Applicants must contact the Zonta Club for deadline information.
Zonta Club of Defiance is active in the community prompting various programs that benefit women and children. Zonta stands for women’s rights and advocates for equality, education and an end to child marriage and gender-based violence.
Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. More then 28,000 members in 36 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls. Since 1923, Zonta International has provided more then 46.3 million dollars to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, economic opportunities and safe living conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.