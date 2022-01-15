BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Olivet Nazarene University here has announced that Alyssa Frederick and Andrew Frederick of Defiance have been named to the dean's list for the Fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the dean's list, a student must be a full-time undergraduate student and attain a grade point average of 3.5  or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments