Dean's List: Palmer College of Chiropractic Mar 26, 2022

The following students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main campus in Davenport, Iowa: Jessica Harmon of Napoleon, and Kayla Perry of Defiance.
