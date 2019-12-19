COLUMBUS — Dauson Dales of Defiance has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Ohio Dominican University. Dales, a member of the class of 2021, is majoring in biology. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
