COLUMBUS — Dauson Dales of Defiance, a graduate of Ayersville High School, has been named to the Dean's list at Ohio Dominican University (ODU) for the fall 2020 semester. Undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 grade point average or better while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours to qualify for the Dean's list. Dales, who completed his undergraduate degree in biology, will return to ODU in the spring to pursue his master's degree.
