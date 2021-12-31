ADELPHI, Md. — Trisha Corley of Napoleon was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for this honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better at UMGC.

