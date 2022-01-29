Seventh-grade
All A’s
Kaylee Boecker
Grant Clementz
Brynn Thomsen
A-B
David Bardall
Macie Clemens
Destiny Hurley
Parker Knowles
Hunter Linch
Abigail Rue
Brooklyn Schnipke
Kenzie Searfoss
Anthony Torres
Preston Wilson
3.0
Deacon Bishop
Paola Cortez
Collin Hammond
Toby Heath
Claire Hull
Mya Patnaude
Nevaeh Wagner
Addison Winkle
Emerson Wollam
Eighth-grade
All A’s
Jackson Bidlack
Rhettik Bowers
Camren Burgei
Derek Diltz
Cole English
Mackenzie Moss
Mackenzie Niese
Breece Prowant
Quinn Tegenkamp
Samantha Wagner
A-B
Mallorie Barnhart
Kaelyn Clementz
Tyson Clementz
Mason Dias
Morgan Dockery
Kimberly Grant
Colton Hiltner
Gracie Homier
Ian Knott
Aislynn Noffsinger
Jayden Pitney
Makenzie Shock
Tessy Siferd
Bain Stegbauer
Madison Tackett
Benjamin White
3.0
Olivia Crossgrove
Serenity Daisy
Andrew Deal
Kennedy Knipp-Williams
Sawyer Prowant
Coralynne Wetmore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.