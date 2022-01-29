Seventh-grade

All A’s

Kaylee Boecker

Grant Clementz

Brynn Thomsen

A-B

David Bardall

Macie Clemens

Destiny Hurley

Parker Knowles

Hunter Linch

Abigail Rue

Brooklyn Schnipke

Kenzie Searfoss

Anthony Torres

Preston Wilson

3.0

Deacon Bishop

Paola Cortez

Collin Hammond

Toby Heath

Claire Hull

Mya Patnaude

Nevaeh Wagner

Addison Winkle

Emerson Wollam

Eighth-grade

All A’s

Jackson Bidlack

Rhettik Bowers

Camren Burgei

Derek Diltz

Cole English

Mackenzie Moss

Mackenzie Niese

Breece Prowant

Quinn Tegenkamp

Samantha Wagner

A-B

Mallorie Barnhart

Kaelyn Clementz

Tyson Clementz

Mason Dias

Morgan Dockery

Kimberly Grant

Colton Hiltner

Gracie Homier

Ian Knott

Aislynn Noffsinger

Jayden Pitney

Makenzie Shock

Tessy Siferd

Bain Stegbauer

Madison Tackett

Benjamin White

3.0

Olivia Crossgrove

Serenity Daisy

Andrew Deal

Kennedy Knipp-Williams

Sawyer Prowant

Coralynne Wetmore

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments