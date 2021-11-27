Continental Junior High School

Seventh-grade

All A’s

Kaylee Boecker

Grant Clementz

A-B

David Bardall

Macie Clemens

Collin Hammond

Destiny Hurley

Parker Knowles

Hunter Linch

Brooklyn Schnipke

Kenzie Searfoss

Brynn Thomsen

Preston Wilson

3.0

Deacon Bishop

Paola Cortez

Toby Heath

Laney Nienberg

Morgan Shock

Anthony Torres

Nevaeh Wagner

Eighth-grade

All A’s

Jackson Bidlack

Rhettik Bowers

Camren Burgei

Tyson Clementz

Morgan Dockery

Cole English

Ian Knott

Quinn Tegenkamp

A-B

Mallorie Barnhart

Kaelyn Clementz

Andrew Deal

Mason Dias

Derek Diltz

Kimberly Grant

Colton Hiltner

Mackenzie Moss

Mackenzie Niese

Jayden Pitney

Breece Prowant

Makenzie Shock

Tessy Siferd

Bain Stegbauer

Madison Tackett

Samantha Wagner

Benjamin White

3.0

Olivia Crossgrove

Serenity Daisy

Andrew Herge

Gracie Homier

Kennedy Knipp-Williams

Aislynn Noffsinger

Sawyer Prowant

Shayden Prowant

Monty Rayle

Coralynne Wetmore

