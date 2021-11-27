Continental Junior High School
Seventh-grade
All A’s
Kaylee Boecker
Grant Clementz
A-B
David Bardall
Macie Clemens
Collin Hammond
Destiny Hurley
Parker Knowles
Hunter Linch
Brooklyn Schnipke
Kenzie Searfoss
Brynn Thomsen
Preston Wilson
3.0
Deacon Bishop
Paola Cortez
Toby Heath
Laney Nienberg
Morgan Shock
Anthony Torres
Nevaeh Wagner
Eighth-grade
All A’s
Jackson Bidlack
Rhettik Bowers
Camren Burgei
Tyson Clementz
Morgan Dockery
Cole English
Ian Knott
Quinn Tegenkamp
A-B
Mallorie Barnhart
Kaelyn Clementz
Andrew Deal
Mason Dias
Derek Diltz
Kimberly Grant
Colton Hiltner
Mackenzie Moss
Mackenzie Niese
Jayden Pitney
Breece Prowant
Makenzie Shock
Tessy Siferd
Bain Stegbauer
Madison Tackett
Samantha Wagner
Benjamin White
3.0
Olivia Crossgrove
Serenity Daisy
Andrew Herge
Gracie Homier
Kennedy Knipp-Williams
Aislynn Noffsinger
Sawyer Prowant
Shayden Prowant
Monty Rayle
Coralynne Wetmore
