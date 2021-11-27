Continental High School

Freshmen

All A’s

Cade Backhaus

Raegen Clemens

Collin Davis

Gracie Fuller

Gradyn Huff

A-B

Caidence Bartley

Caleb Bibler

Maria Cox

Addison Dudgeon

Ashlyn Dudgeon

Olivia Hale

Kayley Lancieri

Taeghan McDougle

Elijah Miler

Cale Pingle Goecke

Braylon Rogan

Mackenzie Sirks

Jaxson Slattman

Britten Smith

Teagen Soto

Corinne Sprague

Allison Weller

3.0

Brodie Dockery

Chase Hasch

Dax Warner

Cooper Wollam

Sara Woolbright

Sophomores

All A’s

Malik James

Chelsea Jones

A-B

Kaitlyn Bidlack

Delaney Bowers

Nathaniel Conner

Pablo Cortez

Jonathan Etter

Dominique Hammond

Kaydyn Heacock

Lacy Newman

Avery Noffsinger

Destiny Pier

Mason Rayle

Braxton Stegbauer

Harley Sturgill

Ethan Sullivan

3.0

Arielle Conner

Ashlyn Elkins

Carson Etter

Rhaegan Marshall

Caden Mason

Peyton Wilson

Trista Woodin

Juniors

All A’s

Rhenn Armey

Mya Bishop

Alyssa Burgei

Reese Knowles

Olivia Logan

Brooklyn Niese

Madison Rayle

Allisyn Scott

Janae Smith

Bryn Tegenkamp

Eugenie Vignon

A-B

Mackenzie Barnhart

Marissa Becher

Macie Cordes

Jensen Prowant

Madison Relue

Cheyenne Rose

Lauren Williams

3.0

Kiersten Boecker

Jonas Galyk

Boston Searfoss

Seniors

All A’s

Jensen Armey

Kristen Brecht

Andrew Hoeffel

Gavin Huff

Jacob Quigley

Brooklyn Smith

A-B

Jalesa Adams

Brandon Boecker

Annika Bowers

Jordan Klett

Elijah Mayes

Mckenzy Mayes

Dominick Moore

Kiersten Moran

Kenna Okuley

Hunter Rue

Kyla Sprague

Peyton Stauffer

Dalys Tice

Brayden Wooten

3.0

Kayden Centers

Paloma Rivera

Alex Sharrits

