Continental High School
Freshmen
All A’s
Cade Backhaus
Raegen Clemens
Collin Davis
Gracie Fuller
Gradyn Huff
A-B
Caidence Bartley
Caleb Bibler
Maria Cox
Addison Dudgeon
Ashlyn Dudgeon
Olivia Hale
Kayley Lancieri
Taeghan McDougle
Elijah Miler
Cale Pingle Goecke
Braylon Rogan
Mackenzie Sirks
Jaxson Slattman
Britten Smith
Teagen Soto
Corinne Sprague
Allison Weller
3.0
Brodie Dockery
Chase Hasch
Dax Warner
Cooper Wollam
Sara Woolbright
Sophomores
All A’s
Malik James
Chelsea Jones
A-B
Kaitlyn Bidlack
Delaney Bowers
Nathaniel Conner
Pablo Cortez
Jonathan Etter
Dominique Hammond
Kaydyn Heacock
Lacy Newman
Avery Noffsinger
Destiny Pier
Mason Rayle
Braxton Stegbauer
Harley Sturgill
Ethan Sullivan
3.0
Arielle Conner
Ashlyn Elkins
Carson Etter
Rhaegan Marshall
Caden Mason
Peyton Wilson
Trista Woodin
Juniors
All A’s
Rhenn Armey
Mya Bishop
Alyssa Burgei
Reese Knowles
Olivia Logan
Brooklyn Niese
Madison Rayle
Allisyn Scott
Janae Smith
Bryn Tegenkamp
Eugenie Vignon
A-B
Mackenzie Barnhart
Marissa Becher
Macie Cordes
Jensen Prowant
Madison Relue
Cheyenne Rose
Lauren Williams
3.0
Kiersten Boecker
Jonas Galyk
Boston Searfoss
Seniors
All A’s
Jensen Armey
Kristen Brecht
Andrew Hoeffel
Gavin Huff
Jacob Quigley
Brooklyn Smith
A-B
Jalesa Adams
Brandon Boecker
Annika Bowers
Jordan Klett
Elijah Mayes
Mckenzy Mayes
Dominick Moore
Kiersten Moran
Kenna Okuley
Hunter Rue
Kyla Sprague
Peyton Stauffer
Dalys Tice
Brayden Wooten
3.0
Kayden Centers
Paloma Rivera
Alex Sharrits
