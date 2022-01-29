Freshmen

All A’s

Cade Backhaus

Raegen Clemens

Gracie Fuller

Gradyn Huff

Jaxson Slattman

Britten Smith

A-B

Maria Cox

Collin Davis

Ashlyn Dudgeon

Elijah Miler

Cale Pingle Goecke

Mackenzie Sirks

Teagen Soto

Corinne Sprague

Braxton Wolff

3.0

Caidence Bartley

Caleb Bibler

Brodie Dockery

Addison Dudgeon

Olivia Hale

Kayley Lancieri

Taeghan McDougle

Abriella Rocha

Braylon Rogan

Allison Weller

Sara Woolbright

Sophomores

All A’s

Delaney Bowers

Chelsea Jones

Avery Noffsinger

Destiny Pier

A-B

Kaitlyn Bidlack

Arielle Conner

Pablo Cortez

Jonathan Etter

Dominique Hammond

Kaydyn Heacock

Adriana Moore

Braxton Stegbauer

Harley Sturgill

Ethan Sullivan

3.0

Nathaniel Conner

Carson Etter

Rhaegan Marshall

Mason Rayle

Peyton Wilson

Trista Woodin

Juniors

All A’s

Rhenn Armey

Mya Bishop

Alyssa Burgei

Reese Knowles

Olivia Logan

Madison Rayle

Janae Smith

Bryn Tegenkamp

A-B

Mackenzie Barnhart

Kiersten Boecker

Macie Cordes

Brooklyn Niese

Jensen Prowant

Madison Relue

Cheyenne Rose

Allisyn Scott

Lauren Williams

3.0

Marissa Becher

Jonas Galyk

Aleya Lacock

Boston Searfoss

Seniors

All A’s

Jensen Armey

Kristen Brecht

Andrew Hoeffel

Gavin Huff

Jacob Quigley

Brooklyn Smith

A-B

Jalesa Adams

Annika Bowers

Jordan Klett

Elijah Mayes

Mckenzy Mayes

Kenna Okuley

Hunter Rue

Peyton Stauffer

Brayden Wooten

3.0

Kayden Centers

Dominick Moore

Kyla Sprague

Dalys Tice

LeAnne Warnimont

Alex Sharrits

