Freshmen
All A’s
Cade Backhaus
Raegen Clemens
Gracie Fuller
Gradyn Huff
Jaxson Slattman
Britten Smith
A-B
Maria Cox
Collin Davis
Ashlyn Dudgeon
Elijah Miler
Cale Pingle Goecke
Mackenzie Sirks
Teagen Soto
Corinne Sprague
Braxton Wolff
3.0
Caidence Bartley
Caleb Bibler
Brodie Dockery
Addison Dudgeon
Olivia Hale
Kayley Lancieri
Taeghan McDougle
Abriella Rocha
Braylon Rogan
Allison Weller
Sara Woolbright
Sophomores
All A’s
Delaney Bowers
Chelsea Jones
Avery Noffsinger
Destiny Pier
A-B
Kaitlyn Bidlack
Arielle Conner
Pablo Cortez
Jonathan Etter
Dominique Hammond
Kaydyn Heacock
Adriana Moore
Braxton Stegbauer
Harley Sturgill
Ethan Sullivan
3.0
Nathaniel Conner
Carson Etter
Rhaegan Marshall
Mason Rayle
Peyton Wilson
Trista Woodin
Juniors
All A’s
Rhenn Armey
Mya Bishop
Alyssa Burgei
Reese Knowles
Olivia Logan
Madison Rayle
Janae Smith
Bryn Tegenkamp
A-B
Mackenzie Barnhart
Kiersten Boecker
Macie Cordes
Brooklyn Niese
Jensen Prowant
Madison Relue
Cheyenne Rose
Allisyn Scott
Lauren Williams
3.0
Marissa Becher
Jonas Galyk
Aleya Lacock
Boston Searfoss
Seniors
All A’s
Jensen Armey
Kristen Brecht
Andrew Hoeffel
Gavin Huff
Jacob Quigley
Brooklyn Smith
A-B
Jalesa Adams
Annika Bowers
Jordan Klett
Elijah Mayes
Mckenzy Mayes
Kenna Okuley
Hunter Rue
Peyton Stauffer
Brayden Wooten
3.0
Kayden Centers
Dominick Moore
Kyla Sprague
Dalys Tice
LeAnne Warnimont
Alex Sharrits
