ADELPHI, Md. — Trisha Corley, of Napoleon, has been named to the dean’s list for the summer term at the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for this honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a gpa of at least 3.5 for the term and maintained a cumulative gpa of 3.5 at UMGC.

