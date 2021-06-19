The Citizens in Action Martin Luther King Dream Scholarship was recently awarded to 2021 Defiance High School graduates, Michael Nolan, and Andrew Frederick.
Two Defiance Middle School eight grade students selected for the scholarship program annually. To be considered, students are required to submit an essay on the topic “Why Community Service Is Important and How I Can Make a Difference.” In addition to the essay and completed application, each student is required to pledge completion of community service hours during their four years of high school. Upon high school graduation, completion of their volunteer hours, and a letter of acceptance to a post high school education program, the $500 scholarship is awarded.
Peggy Brown, chairperson of the scholarship program, said: “Citizens In Action is a volunteer organization founded in 2009, and we base our principles on Dr. King's words, 'Life's most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?' Working in our communities ensures a better quality of life for everyone. It was an honor to present these young men our scholarship. They both met our criteria, and they had a desire to serve in the community. They will be attending college and beginning a new journey, but I am sure they will continue to serve in their community.
Nolan will attend the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, where he plans to major in finance and business. For his volunteer activities he worked through the Defiance ELKS, to assist local veterans, volunteered at Paulding Elementary School and his church, and helped with Clothes for Kids.
Frederick will attend Olivet Nazarene University with an interest in business administration with plans to continue onto law school. Some of his volunteer activities included working in his church’s children’s department, helping with Balloon Fest and with the NOCAC summer lunch program.
The scholarship program began in 2015. All Defiance Middle School eighth grade students are eligible to apply for the MLK Dream Scholarship, with applications available at the school office. If selected, they are expected to fulfill the required volunteer obligations and upon graduation, continue their education at a college or university, military, or technical or certificate training of the students’ choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.