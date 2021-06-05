CEDARVILLE — The following local students were named to the Cedarville University dean’s honors list for the spring semester. This recognition requires a 3.75 GPA with a minimum of 12 credit hours.

McKaylalynn Bauer, Sherwood; Abigail Naas, Napoleon; and Erica Sickmiller, Napoleon.

Named to the dean’s list, which requires a 3.5 GPA and a minimum of 12 credit hours was Isaac Norr, Wauseon.

