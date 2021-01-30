CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University here has released the fall 2020 dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s honor list, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and achieve a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher for the semester. Students carrying at least 12 credit hours with a GPA of 3.5 or higher are named to the dean’s list.

Local students on the dean’s honor list include: Ava Hoops, Wauseon; Abigail Naas, Napoleon; and Erica Sickmiller, Napoleon.

Local students on the dean’s list are: MacLaren Dawson, Defiance; and Isaac Norr, Wauseon.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

