CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University here has released the fall 2020 dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s honor list, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and achieve a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher for the semester. Students carrying at least 12 credit hours with a GPA of 3.5 or higher are named to the dean’s list.
Local students on the dean’s honor list include: Ava Hoops, Wauseon; Abigail Naas, Napoleon; and Erica Sickmiller, Napoleon.
Local students on the dean’s list are: MacLaren Dawson, Defiance; and Isaac Norr, Wauseon.
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.