COLUMBUS — Capital University has released the names of students who earned recognition on the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Local students honored were: Zach Basselman, Wauseon; Kamryn Boland, Ney; Payton Moyer, Archobld, Hunter Nofziger, Wauseon; and Breanna Vance, Sherwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.