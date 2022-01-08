COLUMBUS — Capital University has released the names of students who earned recognition on the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Local students honored were: Zach Basselman, Wauseon; Kamryn Boland, Ney; Payton Moyer, Archobld, Hunter Nofziger, Wauseon; and Breanna Vance, Sherwood.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments