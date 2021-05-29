BEXLEY — Capital University has announced its president's list honorees for the spring 2021 semester. The president's list indicates the highest level of academic distinction, requiring a GPA of at least 3.85.
Local students earning this distinction were: Zach Basselman, Wauseon; Kamryn Boland, Ney; Hannah Hartsock, Holgate; Nate Hartzler, Pettisville; Payton Moyer, Archbold; and Breanna Vance, Sherwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.