BEXLEY — Capital University has announced its president's list honorees for the spring 2021 semester. The president's list indicates the highest level of academic distinction, requiring a GPA of at least 3.85.

Local students earning this distinction were: Zach Basselman, Wauseon; Kamryn Boland, Ney; Hannah Hartsock, Holgate; Nate Hartzler, Pettisville; Payton Moyer, Archbold; and Breanna Vance, Sherwood.

