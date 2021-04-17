BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the fall 2020 semester.
Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list. Local students making the dean’s list were: Jeanna Cook, Bryan; Kryshel Dales, Defiance; Justin Killion, Defiance; and Jordan Arps, Malinta.
Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement. Local students achieving this distinction were: Brianna Baker, Defiance; Jamie Huber, Defiance; Mikayla Tressler, Defiance; Tayvin Tyler, Defiance; Josh Hathaway, Hamler; Emma Payne, Hicksville; Chelsey Taylor, Hicksville; Lindsey Kelty, Holgate; Grace Zachrich, New Bavaria; Emily Dyson, Payne; and Joel Johnson, Payne.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.