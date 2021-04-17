BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the fall 2020 semester.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list. Local students making the dean’s list were: Jeanna Cook, Bryan; Kryshel Dales, Defiance; Justin Killion, Defiance; and Jordan Arps, Malinta.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement. Local students achieving this distinction were: Brianna Baker, Defiance; Jamie Huber, Defiance; Mikayla Tressler, Defiance; Tayvin Tyler, Defiance; Josh Hathaway, Hamler; Emma Payne, Hicksville; Chelsey Taylor, Hicksville; Lindsey Kelty, Holgate; Grace Zachrich, New Bavaria; Emily Dyson, Payne; and Joel Johnson, Payne.

