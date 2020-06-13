ASHLAND — The following local students were named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Ashland University.
Alec Dunlap, Defiance, majoring in religion; Becca Johans, Paulding, majoring in intervention specialist early childhood education; and Ross Wenzinger, Deshler, majoring in supply chain management.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.