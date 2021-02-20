FINDLAY — Several area students from the University of Findlay are currently working at spring semester internships. They include:
Lauren Hill, Paulding, is an intern for the Marathon Petroleum Corporation in Findlay. Hill is pursuing a degree in accounting.
Marcus Miller, Paulding, is an intern for Manz Accounting in Paulding. Miller is pursuing a degree in accounting.
London Moening, Defiance, is an intern for Bright Spot Psychological Services in Findlay. Moening is pursuing a degree in psychology.
Katelyn Meyer, Defiance, is an intern for the Northeastern Local School District in Defiance. Meyer is pursing a degree in psychology.
