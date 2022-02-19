FINDLAY — The University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble will perform a concert titled “In Memory” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts in Findlay. Tickets are not required for the event.

Originally prompted by aq 2021 shooting in Collierville, Tenn., which resulted in the death of the mother of Wes King, UF director of bands, the theme of the concert revolves around loss and serves as a tribute to those who have been impacted by a recent loss, particularly in light of the COVID pandemic.

UF students from the area participating in the concert will be: Caitlin Bidlack, Madeline Zachrich and Olivia Taylor, Defiance; and Jessica French, Wauseon.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments